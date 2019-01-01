New York Mets

Ron Darling to undergo surgery for mass in chest

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 6m

Ron Darling announced on Saturday that he will undergo surgery to remove a mass in his chest. Darling was on-air calling the New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game when he shared the news, saying he hadn't been feeling well lately and went in for tests...

