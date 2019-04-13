New York Mets

Mets analyst Darling: Surgery set for 'large mass' in chest

New York Mets announcer Ron Darling says he will have surgery next week to remove a "large mass in my chest" and hopes to return to the broadcast booth in May. He made the announcement during the telecast of the Mets-Braves games in Atlanta

