New York Mets

The Mets Police
42543932_thumbnail

Ron Darling to take leave of absence from Mets telecasts for health reasons

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Wow this is stunning, and everyone hopes Ron’s surgery goes well and he is back soon. Ron Darling: “A series of tests revealed a large mass in my chest which will require surgery next week to remove. Doctors have told me if there are no...

Tweets