New York Mets

Fox Sports
42805291_thumbnail

Freeman, Acuna, Swanson power Braves past Mets

by: AP Fox Sports 39s

Freeman, Acuna, Swanson power Braves past Mets

Tweets

  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 10m
    He can't just worry about Tiger https://t.co/8yNJkot63b
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 17m
    Another issue for Jason Vargas is he’s just not missing bats. Vargas recorded double-digit swing and miss games in 8 of his 20 starts last season. In his two starts this season, he’s recorded 2 swings and misses in each. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 30m
    Is Vargas worried about his spot? “I just more focused on trying to understand what happened tonight. Not too focused on what’s going to happen in the future. Just kind of confused.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 34m
    Callaway on Darling: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him. A great Met. He’s part of the Met family and that’s tough new to hear. Tough for the fans, tough for Ron and his family and we’ll definitely be thinking about him."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 36m
    RT @jaseidler: this is absurd for a team planning on being a contender to run Vargas out with no competition, and they know it’s absurd because they’re skipping him, limiting him to 5 innings, and carrying an extra starter to piggyback behind him
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 37m
    Does Mickey think they need an external starter? “That’s really not for me to decide. I’m happy with the players we got in the room and that’s who I focus my energy on every single day.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets