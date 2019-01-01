New York Mets
Mets Takeaways from 11-7 loss to Braves, including Jason Vargas' ugly start
Jason Vargas lasted just six batters before he had to be pulled from the game, and Corey Oswalt also struggled in the Mets' 11-7 loss in Atlanta.
He can't just worry about Tiger https://t.co/8yNJkot63bBlogger / Podcaster
Another issue for Jason Vargas is he’s just not missing bats. Vargas recorded double-digit swing and miss games in 8 of his 20 starts last season. In his two starts this season, he’s recorded 2 swings and misses in each. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Is Vargas worried about his spot? “I just more focused on trying to understand what happened tonight. Not too focused on what’s going to happen in the future. Just kind of confused.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Callaway on Darling: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him. A great Met. He’s part of the Met family and that’s tough new to hear. Tough for the fans, tough for Ron and his family and we’ll definitely be thinking about him."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @jaseidler: this is absurd for a team planning on being a contender to run Vargas out with no competition, and they know it’s absurd because they’re skipping him, limiting him to 5 innings, and carrying an extra starter to piggyback behind himBlogger / Podcaster
Does Mickey think they need an external starter? “That’s really not for me to decide. I’m happy with the players we got in the room and that’s who I focus my energy on every single day.”Beat Writer / Columnist
