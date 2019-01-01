New York Mets

Mets Minors
42810276_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Biff’s Son Twirls a Gem For St. Lucie

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 41s

Pawtucket (5-4) 7, Syracuse (6-4) 2   Box ScoreTravis Taijeron 1B: 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, RBI, K, .333/.484/.833Tomas Nido C: 1-4, 2 K, .400/.400/.467David Thompson 3B: 0-3, 2 K, .182/.

Tweets