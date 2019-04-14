New York Mets
Gil Must Go: Told ya….Tom Terrific looks like a bust
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Long time readers know that Koosman is the One True Ace and that I think Seaver was a flash in the pan and 1968 proved it. I’m not saying he sucks, but you guys act like he’s the greatest pitcher this franchise will ever have. Calm down with that...
New Post: Jeff McNeil Sets A Mets Franchise Record https://t.co/mv3FmM4B7S #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
All the best to @RonDarlingJr --hope to see u soon after a brief recovery--Ron you are a true class act--when you ask someone How are you--you really want to know--very rare in our line of workBeat Writer / Columnist
-
My Masters broadcast was just interrupted to announce a tornado warning for the Atlanta area.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It was obvious that the Mets shouldn't have been comfortable with Jason Vargas starting the year in what the envisioned to be a contending rotation. Last night's start should be his last for them. https://t.co/YRagiBSWLHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tune into my spot of @ESPNNY98_7FM yesterday as I talk Mets with @AnitaMarks : https://t.co/vZaX9x2rPmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks@ESPNNY98_7FM @coutinho9 @AnitaMarks Great @AnitaMarks, Rich! “ebb and flow” of baseball season remarks make a dent today especially. And your pre game evaluation of Vargas were spot on.loved the last few seconds.take it on the chin, Boras, as Keuchel’s agent, you’d be the man! Btw,you should have your own ? showBeat Writer / Columnist
