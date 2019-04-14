New York Mets
Mets bullpen cannot afford to lose Seth Lugo to the starting rotation
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
The New York Mets may soon need to replace Jason Vargas in the starting rotation. Seth Lugo is one option, but is it worth losing him from the bullpen? Aft...
New Post: Jeff McNeil Sets A Mets Franchise Record https://t.co/mv3FmM4B7S #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
All the best to @RonDarlingJr --hope to see u soon after a brief recovery--Ron you are a true class act--when you ask someone How are you--you really want to know--very rare in our line of workBeat Writer / Columnist
My Masters broadcast was just interrupted to announce a tornado warning for the Atlanta area.Beat Writer / Columnist
It was obvious that the Mets shouldn't have been comfortable with Jason Vargas starting the year in what the envisioned to be a contending rotation. Last night's start should be his last for them. https://t.co/YRagiBSWLHBlogger / Podcaster
Tune into my spot of @ESPNNY98_7FM yesterday as I talk Mets with @AnitaMarks : https://t.co/vZaX9x2rPmBeat Writer / Columnist
Thanks@ESPNNY98_7FM @coutinho9 @AnitaMarks Great @AnitaMarks, Rich! “ebb and flow” of baseball season remarks make a dent today especially. And your pre game evaluation of Vargas were spot on.loved the last few seconds.take it on the chin, Boras, as Keuchel’s agent, you’d be the man! Btw,you should have your own ? showBeat Writer / Columnist
