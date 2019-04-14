New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumors: Craig Kimbrel’s price drop could lead to a deal
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
Per recent New York Mets rumors, the team continues to stay in touch with free agent Craig Kimbrel. He has dropped his asking price which could potentially...
Tweets
-
Also, why is @andy_vasquez taking up so much damn TV time here?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Craig Kimbrel's price has dropped. Could he join the Mets? #LGM https://t.co/yb4TWaj5l2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @McCulloughTimes: The complicated legacy of Yasiel Puig. “You never knew what was going to happen. It was electric.” “He just saw it as he was just going to show up and do whatever he wants.” https://t.co/tuFys5diwsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hmmmm https://t.co/pILJYXguLwBlogger / Podcaster
-
The TV station here in Atlanta just broke in to The Masters tell us about a storm, with this kicker: "Guys, lives are more important than golf."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nyknicks: The way @joejonas looks at Sansa Stark ? #GameOfThronesBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets