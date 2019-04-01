New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Enough is Enough, the Mets Need to Sign Dallas Keuchel
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 11m
On Saturday night in Atlanta, Jason Vargas took the mound for his second start of the season. Unfortunately for the Mets, the results went about as expected.The lefty threw just 36 pitches as
Tweets
-
Why the Mets have a roster built for the playoffs #LGM https://t.co/zRrjZy3Pf9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Dillon Gee once had a great ERA over the course of a calendar year. It wasn’t the pitcher he really was in the end. The Mets citing eight starts of competence by Jason Vargas to end last season is a joke.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo’s SwStr% (Swings and misses / Total pitches) in his first 8 games of the season: 21.2 percent Brandon Nimmo’s SwStr% in his last 6 games: 11.1 percent #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
I trust Jason Vargas in the rotation than Mike Francesa making any pick these days #LGMMike Francesa gave Tiger zero chance of winning The Masters, so of course that's exactly what happened https://t.co/VeyVnNNzKaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @fsolomon75: Omar Minaya just signed Anderson Hernandez. https://t.co/IVdnvITEZhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas will next start Saturday. Plan accordingly. https://t.co/MFmLK5wDv3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets