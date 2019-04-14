New York Mets
Lyin’ Todd Frazier models minor league jersey because that’s where he is playing. Sad.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Dave is so gonna get blocked. Just remember everyone, salt is not good for you. @metspolice Todd Frazier wants you to add this snazzy St Lucie Mets jersey to your collection. You know he did play in the little league World Series. And he’s from the...
Davis for Mets. Markakis for Atlanta. 1-1 in 2nd.TV / Radio Network
#votemarkakis the @mets knew.Blogger / Podcaster
Just Dingers Davis at it again! Mets up 1-0TV / Radio Network
Funny how the umpires know the Sunday Night Baseball strike zone is in play and they are actually consistentBlogger / Podcaster
Hank Aaron about to join the booth....Beat Writer / Columnist
Not capitalizing the G yet? Also: Green Man,,,,come backhmm perhaps jd davis is goodBlogger / Podcaster
