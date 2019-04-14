New York Mets

Lyin’ Todd Frazier models minor league jersey because that’s where he is playing. Sad.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Dave is so gonna get blocked. Just remember everyone, salt is not good for you. @metspolice Todd Frazier wants you to add this snazzy St Lucie Mets jersey to your collection. You know he did play in the little league World Series. And he’s from the...

