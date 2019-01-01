New York Mets

Jason Vargas staying in Mets rotation

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 30s

ATLANTA -- The Mets have no interest in overreacting to Jason Vargas’ latest poor start. They made that clear on Sunday through both their words and actions: general manager Brodie Van Wagenen downplayed the possibility of the Mets pursuing free...

