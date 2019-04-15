New York Mets

WFAN
42826977_thumbnail

DeGrom Labors Over 5 Innings, Mets Fall To Braves

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

Julio Teheran outpitched Jacob deGrom, Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Sunday night.

Tweets