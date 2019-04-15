New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom Labors Over 5 Innings, Mets Fall To Braves
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
Julio Teheran outpitched Jacob deGrom, Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis homered, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-3 on Sunday night.
Tweets
-
MacLeod, Suns all-time wins leader, dies at 81 https://t.co/8iNGRNK8TOTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Metfan2442: Makes senseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PetitePhD: It seems Jacob deGrom was not informed that he will be pitching Friday (with Vargas being pushed back) until the beats told him just now. Which, you know, messing with the routine of your ace who is struggling and not informing him is definitely a thing a healthy franchise does.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Final stop on the Legends of Atlanta musical tourBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom ran out of pitches and exited after five innings in the #Mets 7-3 loss against the Braves tonight. Full story right here: https://t.co/DUDPlF96FTBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @willisbrandon24: @BaseballRuben @Buster_ESPN @Force3ProGear @kahunaverse Bought me a F3 face mask for umpiring high school ball this year. Have taken about 8 off from it and swear by it now. Suggested to very first year guy we have when they go to upgrade.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets