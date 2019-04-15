New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
42829348_thumbnail

New York Mets don’t need a 5th starting pitcher, they need Kimbrel

by: Joe Noa Fansided: Empire Writes Back 8m

Early in the season, the New York Mets have some holes in their pitching staff. One answer is former Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. It's only April and ther...

Tweets