New York Mets

The Mets Police
42829904_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: ESPN’s SNB telecast was horrendous

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

How about some props for me having Syndergaard in 42 handy!!!  Everyone will wear 42 today blah bah blah…you know the deal.  Here are my thoughts. SLACKISH REACTION:  I know it’s fashionable to hate on ESPN but wow that was really terrible last night.

Tweets