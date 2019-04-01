New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Mauricio Reaches Four Times In Columbia Offensive Explosion

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 4m

Pawtucket (6-4) 5, Syracuse (6-5) 4  Box ScoreCarlos Gomez DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, .182/.289/.333Adeiny Hechavarria SS: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B, .278/.350/.389Dilson Herrera

