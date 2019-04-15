New York Mets

Metstradamus
42831714_thumbnail

Minor League Mondays: Anthony Kay is now New York Mets' top pitching prospect

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

While there is a lot of talent in the lower levels of the New York Mets’ farm system, the upper levels may be of more interest to the current front office. The Mets have designs on winning th…

