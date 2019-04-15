New York Mets

The Mets Police
Gil Must Go: stop with the Jim McAndrew please!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Gil Gil Gil, can you stop with the Jim McAndrew? FIVE runs in 5 and a third?  Why do you keep starting this guy?   Give McGraw a chance or something.  You’re killing your bullpen if you’re going to keep using two relievers every time this guy pitches.

