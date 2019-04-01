New York Mets

Mets Merized

Looking Back On Inaugural Jackie Robinson Day At Shea

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 11s

On April 15, 1997, I was a baseball-obsessed 13-year-old kid. Luckily for my brother and I, our father's employer had box seats at Shea Stadium and we were able to attend a ton of Mets games throu

Tweets