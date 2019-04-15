New York Mets

CBS Sports
42840636_thumbnail

Four struggling MLB stars who need to turn it around to help their teams contend in 2019 - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Apr 15, 2019 at 2:30 pm ET • 6 min read CBS Sports 18s

A reigning two-time MVP finalist has been one of the worst hitters in baseball since last August

Tweets