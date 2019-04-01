New York Mets

Mets Merized
42842697_thumbnail

Mets Option Guillorme to Syracuse, Recall Drew Gagnon

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1m

According to Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com, the New York Mets have optioned infielder Luis Guillorme down to Triple-A Syracuse, and in a corresponding roster move they have recalled right-hander Drew

Tweets