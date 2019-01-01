New York Mets
Mets recall RHP Drew Gagnon, option backup SS Luis Guillorme to Triple-A
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 12m
The addition of Drew Gagnon gives the Mets a long-reliever in the bullpen after Corey Oswalt was sent back down to Triple-A on Sunday.
