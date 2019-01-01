New York Mets

Metsblog
42842958_thumbnail

Mets recall RHP Drew Gagnon, option backup SS Luis Guillorme to Triple-A

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 12m

The addition of Drew Gagnon gives the Mets a long-reliever in the bullpen after Corey Oswalt was sent back down to Triple-A on Sunday.

Tweets