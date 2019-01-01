New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard looks to end skid as Mets face Phillies, Monday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY

After dropping the last two in Atlanta, the Mets will try to get back on track when they start a three-game series in Philadelphia Monday night at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

