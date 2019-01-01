New York Mets
Game Chatter: Noah Syndergaard vs Aaron Nola (4/15/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 7m
Mets owned the Phillies last year, except when Nola pitched. In six games against NY, he was 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA
Tweets
-
THOR K COUNT: ?????? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another 3-2 off-speed to get a critical K. Phillies are sitting fastball it seems.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Syndergaard with a ton of pitches this inningBlogger / Podcaster
-
Syndergaard has thrown more breaking balls in the 85-88 range this season than he did all of last. I'm not yet sure what to make of it.Thor. Hammer. ⚒️⚡️ https://t.co/s1ivMIe6n3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Walks. Never good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Harper singles to right. Nola scores. 3-1 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
