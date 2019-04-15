New York Mets

Todd Frazier will not be the Mets everyday starter at third base when he returns from injured list

by: Deesha Thosar

Todd Frazier’s impending activation from the injured list will impact many elements, but the Mets’ recent trend of rotating a different third baseman on any given day will remain the same.

