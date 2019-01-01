New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets' Robinson Cano hits two-run double on Jackie Robinson Day
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Robinson Cano, who was named after Jackie Robinson, gave the Mets a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning Monday on Jackie Robinson Day with a two-run double against the Phillies.
Tweets
-
Minors
-
Have my children Jeff McNeilBlogger / Podcaster
-
Get him the hell outBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jeurys Familia just cannot throw strikes. Its really rather remarkable. In a bad way, of course. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Familia yesterday: “I feel great. Arm feels good. Tonight I miss one pitch, the Donaldson hit my sinker, after that everything is good. I think hitters they know me better now so I got to try to play with them, pitch backwards sometimes, my slider, splitter then use my sinker.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
First two men on against Familia in the bottom of the eighth on a walk and a single. #MildlyConcernedButPerhapsThereWillBeADoublePlayTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets