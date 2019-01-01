New York Mets

Metsblog
42850856_thumbnail

WATCH: Mets' Robinson Cano hits two-run double on Jackie Robinson Day

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Robinson Cano, who was named after Jackie Robinson, gave the Mets a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning Monday on Jackie Robinson Day with a two-run double against the Phillies.

Tweets