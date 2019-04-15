New York Mets

Mets' Mickey Callaway, Dave Eiland think Jacob deGrom has fixed flaw in his mechanics | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 15, 2019 9:59 PM

Pitching coach Eiland said the Mets ace was pushing off the rubber a bit soon, causing problems with his arm slot.  

