How Todd Frazier's return will impact Mets' lineup
by: Abbey Mastracco, MLB writer — North Jersey 2m
The addition of veteran third baseman Todd Frazier could complicate playing time for the young hitters at the corners.
Aaron Nola, Noah Syndergaard struggling with run prevention https://t.co/9J8XODFU3a via @CBSSportsBeat
They have to be more progressive in how they utilize their pen. It should be about looking at matchups and utilizing the best arms in the highest leverage situations. #Mets

Mickey Callaway spelled it out clear as day in his postgame tonight: The Mets are going to practice static bullpen management this season. Familia is the eighth inning guy. Diaz is the ninth inning guy. Diaz won't ever pitch more than three outs, or in a tie game on the road.
This 3 outs only policy with Edwin Diaz is interesting. Curious why the Mets would be so stringent about it. I wonder if they're onto info that indicates higher risk by asking for more.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Here's Edwin Diaz on his lights-out save, and the Mets' hesitancy to use him for more than three outs: https://t.co/O1rP5EUzEh
Also, Familia pitched eighth because he's 8th inning man per Mickey.
