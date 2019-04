How Todd Frazier's return will impact Mets' lineup

They have to be more progressive in how they utilize their pen. It should be about looking at matchups and utilizing the best arms in the highest leverage situations. #Mets

Mickey Callaway spelled it out clear as day in his postgame tonight: The Mets are going to practice static bullpen management this season. Familia is the eighth inning guy. Diaz is the ninth inning guy. Diaz won't ever pitch more than three outs, or in a tie game on the road.