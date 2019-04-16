New York Mets

Mets beat Phillies in 4-hour, 29-minute marathon on throwing error in 11th | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 16, 2019 12:08 AM Newsday 9m

NL East rivals play an exciting if sloppy game on a chilly, windy night in Philly. Michael Conforto's two-out infield hit deflected to Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who threw wildly trying to get Juan Lagares, who scored from second.

