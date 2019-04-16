New York Mets
Diaz shuts Phillies down as Mets take series opener 7-6 in extras - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
Instead of going to his best reliever available, who also happens to be the best closer in baseball, Mets skipper Mickey Callaway let Edwin Diaz sit back and relax as the Phillies clawed back.Jeurys Familia started the 8th inning while the Mets held...
Column: just because a decision works out doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be second-guessed. An adventurous night with Mickey and the #Mets. https://t.co/oFybowH7d0Beat Writer / Columnist
This was a great win for Mets tonight in Philly--spoke to deepness of this team --10-6 but more importantly 8-3 vs NL East on the road so far this season--just what the doctor orderedBeat Writer / Columnist
Check out my post on @MetsMerized tomorrow morning-- where I talk about Diaz no 4 out save rule and why I think it was ABSOLUTELY the right decision by @MetsManager and @GMBVW no matter what the critics say--Tomorrow on @MetsMerizedBeat Writer / Columnist
I uploaded a new episode, "The Beers and Ball Official Playoff Preview + Game 1 Thoughts", on #spreaker https://t.co/amgHeBC8ZcBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets will keep Jason Vargas in rotation: https://t.co/RSkaTNiZqDBlogger / Podcaster
NBA playoff record 31-point comeback win by the Clips. At Golden State. Ridiculous.Beat Writer / Columnist
