Lagares’ Heads-Up Baserunning Helps Mets Beat Phillies 7-6

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 12m

Juan Lagares scored from second base on Michael Conforto's hard grounder in the 11th inning and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 on Monday night.

