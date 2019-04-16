New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mickey Callaway decision truly worth a second-guess
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 9m
PHILADELPHIA — It worked out. When it works out, you don’t have to wear body armor to the postgame news gathering. When it works out, you don’t have to worry about angry Mets fans storming the
Tweets
-
As others move away from convention, the Mets want to be rigid in using Edwin Díaz https://t.co/HyNRLfGD4hBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: The Mets and Mickey Callaway survived in Philly https://t.co/i6wPdNsP5xBlogger / Podcaster
-
Column: just because a decision works out doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be second-guessed. An adventurous night with Mickey and the #Mets. https://t.co/oFybowH7d0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This was a great win for Mets tonight in Philly--spoke to deepness of this team --10-6 but more importantly 8-3 vs NL East on the road so far this season--just what the doctor orderedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Check out my post on @MetsMerized tomorrow morning-- where I talk about Diaz no 4 out save rule and why I think it was ABSOLUTELY the right decision by @MetsManager and @GMBVW no matter what the critics say--Tomorrow on @MetsMerizedBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets