New York Mets

The Mets Police
42857140_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets win a slog

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  My #1 follower needs to pitch better than that.  I was working late so saw none of this game.  I got in around 10:20 and saw it was still the 8th or something but (a) I have a 10pm rule and (b) I wanted to learn more about the...

Tweets