New York Mets

Mets Merized
42860037_thumbnail

It’s Not Always Syndergaard in Philly

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 28s

Noah Syndergaard had a very weird start on Monday night in the Mets 7-6 extra inning win over the Phillies. He gave up a five runs in five innings but also managed to get 9 strikeouts and got unlu

Tweets