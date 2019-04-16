New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Gil finally benches Gliding Ed Charles, 69 Mets actually win!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

FINALLY!  My posts seem to be working.  Gil finally benched Gliding Ed Charles and what do you know, the Mets won! Good to see Amos Otis out there at third..I mean he’s only batting .429 and all. Gentry, who I LOVE BTW, with another win to go 2-0....

