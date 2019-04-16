New York Mets

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is not a Mets fan, she is a Yankees fan.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

I’m in trouble,” she said. “I have been raised a Yankees fan through and through. .. She acknowledged that Citi Field was in her district, saying that she has to “learn to be a Mets fan.” Source: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a Yankees fan even though...

