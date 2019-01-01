New York Mets
ICYMI: Here's what happened Monday in Mets Land
The Mets (10-6, first place in the NL East, 0.5 game up on second place Phillies) face the Phillies in Philadelphia on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Here's what went down on Monday in case you missed it...
RT @NYDNSports: Instead of going to his best reliever available, who also happens to be the best closer in baseball, Mets skipper Mickey Callaway let Edwin Diaz sit back and relax as the Phillies clawed back. ... Why? https://t.co/DCb4i7lMeDBeat Writer / Columnist
Mickey Callaway says the Mets won't be using Edwin Diaz for more than three outs until the postseasonTV / Radio Network
RT @harrymayesTU: .@sidrosenberg joins #MayesAndEytan today at 1:30P to talk Mets/Phils and Nets/Sixers! @973espnTV / Radio Personality
.@JeffMcNeil805 is cold-blooded at the hot corner. ?Official Team Account
On this day in 1964, Shea Stadium, the new home of the Mets, was christened with "Dodgers" Holy Water from a canal in Brooklyn and "Giants" Holy Water from the Harlem River near the old Polo Grounds site. The Mets finished 53-109.Blogger / Podcaster
Video shows Mets' Noah Syndergaard potentially cheating vs. Phillies https://t.co/vDKQ7GVfAQBlogger / Podcaster
