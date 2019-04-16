New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen channels his inner Howie Rose on this Nimmo Mets HR!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19s

I love this call.  You have read how I enthusiastically love the way Howie Rose will use intonation to let us know his thoughts….and that’s what we’re getting from Gary here.   A beautiful no hogwash call with lots of nuance.  Back to you Gare!...

