New York Mets

Mets Merized

Prospect Pulse: Simeon Woods-Richardson Easing Into Full-Season Ball

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

"He's a treat for us," remarked Brodie Van Wagenen. "He can really bring it."When the Mets trotted out Simeon Woods Richardson for one inning during their major league Spring Training game on

Tweets