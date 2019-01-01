New York Mets

Metsblog
41368642_thumbnail

If all-in Mets are going to be this careful with Edwin Diaz, only this move justifies it

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

If the Mets are going to be this careful about protecting Edwin Diaz, refusing to use him in the highest of high-leverage eighth-inning spots Monday night against the Phillies, then there's only one way to justify such caution.

Tweets