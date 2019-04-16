New York Mets
Wait until 2019 Mickey Callaway finds out last year’s Mickey Callaway said his bullpen would have no set roles
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Mickey Callaway December 2017 “We are not going to have him locked into [the ninth inning],” Callaway said. “We have to make sure we get to a save situation, and if we can’t there doesn’t do any good to have this guy be named the closer, so we are...
They're keeping an even keel ahead of a big Game 4 https://t.co/o36Qk0bXX5Blogger / Podcaster
Made it to “The Bank” ... Citizens Bank Park ... home of the @Phillies ... nice to be back in So Philly .... Mets at the Pfightens ..7:05pm ET ! Off to crush a cheesesteak !TV / Radio Personality
Way back in March at least one sportswriter was saying it would be "foolish," even "malpractice" for @Pete_Alonso20 to make the team out of Spring Training. Many fans even agreeing. Just saying. https://t.co/6EghOB252UBlogger / Podcaster
RT @LIDucks: After spending two seasons together in @MLB with the @Mets, Kirk Nieuwenhuis, Jon Niese and Matt den Dekker have been reunited together with the Ducks! Hear from the trio about joining the Flock and how excited they are to be back in New York! https://t.co/vknX2nl6goBlogger / Podcaster
Verses for the DayProspect
The one thing we know about this social media world is that anxiety-riddled folks will not freak out over this Noah Syndergaard video. #LGM https://t.co/xIl08IWHO7Blogger / Podcaster
