Wait until 2019 Mickey Callaway finds out last year’s Mickey Callaway said his bullpen would have no set roles

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Mickey Callaway December 2017 “We are not going to have him locked into [the ninth inning],” Callaway said. “We have to make sure we get to a save situation, and if we can’t there doesn’t do any good to have this guy be named the closer, so we are...

