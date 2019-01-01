New York Mets

Steven Matz looks to keep rolling as Mets take on Phillies, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 54s

After an 11-inning victory over the Phillies last night, the Mets will look to secure a series win over their division rival with Steven Matz on the hill for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

