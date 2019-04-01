New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Mets vs Phillies, 7:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 3m

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 • 7:05 p.m.Citizens Bank Park • Philadelphia, PALHP Steven Matz (1-0, 1.65) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (1-1, 9.45)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMIt was pretty clea

Tweets