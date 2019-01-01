New York Mets

Mets infielders becoming versatile to stay in lineup

by: Anthony DiComo

PHILADELPHIA -- No longer “strictly a second baseman,” as Mickey Callaway defined him early last summer, Jeff McNeil demonstrated his chops at third base Monday with two diving stops late in the game -- one to start a key 5-4-3 double play in the...

