Ages of the position players worth 1+ WAR this season 23, 27, 21, 26, 27, 20, 24, 27, 28, 25, 27, 24, 28, 35, 26, 29 The 35-yr old is Alex Gordon Two 30-somethings are 0.9 (Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion, but a few more young'uns with them)

