New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mickey Callaway says Edwin Diaz's bone spur in throwing elbow not reason for restriction | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 16, 2019 8:39 PM — Newsday 48s
The closer has had the condition throughout his pro career and has never spent time on the injured list.
Tweets
-
RT @TomCaron: Sox have been outscored by 40 runs through 18 games. It is by far the worst run differential in the American League. They aren't pitching, hitting, or playing defense particularly well right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AbbeyMastracco: Drew Gagnon will likely get sent back down tomorrow but he deserves some credit for mopping up this mess tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: St. Lucie Mets reliever Ryley Gilliam this season: 8.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K When he was drafted last season it was noted he could move fast through the system. Photos by @ed880 https://t.co/mrfmHvOWLmBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ages of the position players worth 1+ WAR this season 23, 27, 21, 26, 27, 20, 24, 27, 28, 25, 27, 24, 28, 35, 26, 29 The 35-yr old is Alex Gordon Two 30-somethings are 0.9 (Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion, but a few more young'uns with them)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rosario beats out an infield single to leadoff the 6th #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
These first-round picks were the right choice #LGM https://t.co/0N4omjocrmBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets