Phillies post 8 runs before recording an out vs. Steven Matz and the Mets

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4m

They say that Steven Matz&#39;s ERA grew more than three runs that day.

    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 1m
    Matz: I’ve been here before, so I know I can come out of it. It’s not going to define me or define my season.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 2m
    Matz: “Leaving the ball up in the zone, poor effort tonight."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar 4m
    Brandon Nimmo on his stiff neck: "When I took that first swing, I felt my neck lock up ... I battled the rest of the at-bat. When I got to first base, I got into my lead and I looked up, and I almost couldn't hold my head up. My neck just totally locked up on me."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    "These happen from time to time...not very often" - Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's start tonight
    TV / Radio Network
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 6m
    Nimmo on trying to track down Realmuto's fly ball to LCF with a stiff neck: "I wasn't able to run very well or turn my head."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 7m
    Callaway praised the jobs done by Gagnon and Sewald: "We had two relievers who stepped up and probably saved us for the next week. You can't do a better job than that." Said that might win them a game in the coming days.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
