New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Steven Matz looks worse than lost during implosion vs. Phillies | Newsday
by: David Lennon @DPLennon — Newsday 20m
Matz left his pummeling by the Phillies without retiring a batter.
Tweets
-
Matz: I’ve been here before, so I know I can come out of it. It’s not going to define me or define my season.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz: “Leaving the ball up in the zone, poor effort tonight."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo on his stiff neck: "When I took that first swing, I felt my neck lock up ... I battled the rest of the at-bat. When I got to first base, I got into my lead and I looked up, and I almost couldn't hold my head up. My neck just totally locked up on me."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"These happen from time to time...not very often" - Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's start tonightTV / Radio Network
-
Nimmo on trying to track down Realmuto's fly ball to LCF with a stiff neck: "I wasn't able to run very well or turn my head."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway praised the jobs done by Gagnon and Sewald: "We had two relievers who stepped up and probably saved us for the next week. You can't do a better job than that." Said that might win them a game in the coming days.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets