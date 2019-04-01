New York Mets
Phillies 14 – Mets Who Cares
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 11m
In Major League history, there have been five starters who have faced eight batters and retired none. Three of those pitchers were Mets first round picks. Paul Wilson, Bobby Jones, and now Steven M…
Matz: I’ve been here before, so I know I can come out of it. It’s not going to define me or define my season.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Matz: “Leaving the ball up in the zone, poor effort tonight."Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo on his stiff neck: "When I took that first swing, I felt my neck lock up ... I battled the rest of the at-bat. When I got to first base, I got into my lead and I looked up, and I almost couldn't hold my head up. My neck just totally locked up on me."Beat Writer / Columnist
"These happen from time to time...not very often" - Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's start tonightTV / Radio Network
Nimmo on trying to track down Realmuto's fly ball to LCF with a stiff neck: "I wasn't able to run very well or turn my head."Beat Writer / Columnist
Callaway praised the jobs done by Gagnon and Sewald: "We had two relievers who stepped up and probably saved us for the next week. You can't do a better job than that." Said that might win them a game in the coming days.Beat Writer / Columnist
