New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz, Mets allow 10 runs in 1st inning
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
PHILADELPHIA -- Billed as one of the game’s best rotations, the Mets have offered little evidence of it more than 10 percent of the way through the season. When Steven Matz allowed eight runs (six earned) without recording an out Tuesday in the Mets’
Tweets
-
Matz: I’ve been here before, so I know I can come out of it. It’s not going to define me or define my season.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matz: “Leaving the ball up in the zone, poor effort tonight."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo on his stiff neck: "When I took that first swing, I felt my neck lock up ... I battled the rest of the at-bat. When I got to first base, I got into my lead and I looked up, and I almost couldn't hold my head up. My neck just totally locked up on me."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"These happen from time to time...not very often" - Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's start tonightTV / Radio Network
-
Nimmo on trying to track down Realmuto's fly ball to LCF with a stiff neck: "I wasn't able to run very well or turn my head."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway praised the jobs done by Gagnon and Sewald: "We had two relievers who stepped up and probably saved us for the next week. You can't do a better job than that." Said that might win them a game in the coming days.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets