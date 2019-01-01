New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42880467_thumbnail

Steven Matz, Mets allow 10 runs in 1st inning

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

PHILADELPHIA -- Billed as one of the game’s best rotations, the Mets have offered little evidence of it more than 10 percent of the way through the season. When Steven Matz allowed eight runs (six earned) without recording an out Tuesday in the Mets’

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 30s
    Matz: I’ve been here before, so I know I can come out of it. It’s not going to define me or define my season.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt 1m
    Matz: “Leaving the ball up in the zone, poor effort tonight."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Deesha Thosar @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Brandon Nimmo on his stiff neck: "When I took that first swing, I felt my neck lock up ... I battled the rest of the at-bat. When I got to first base, I got into my lead and I looked up, and I almost couldn't hold my head up. My neck just totally locked up on me."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    "These happen from time to time...not very often" - Mickey Callaway on Steven Matz's start tonight
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 5m
    Nimmo on trying to track down Realmuto's fly ball to LCF with a stiff neck: "I wasn't able to run very well or turn my head."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 6m
    Callaway praised the jobs done by Gagnon and Sewald: "We had two relievers who stepped up and probably saved us for the next week. You can't do a better job than that." Said that might win them a game in the coming days.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets